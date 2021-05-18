Vaccine registration opening for 45-to-49-year-olds

Locals aged 45 to 49 can register for a Covid-19 vaccine this week.

49-year-olds can register for an appointment on the portal (vaccine.hse.ie) from tomorrow, with those aged 48 to register on Thursday, and so on.

More than 2.1 million jabs have now been administered in the Republic.

However local doctors are warning of a rise in the Covid case numbers locally.

Retired local GP John Cuddihy says the increase has been very noticeable so we all have to continue to keep to the public health measures.