Vehicle seized by Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit after being clocked speeding while passing patrol car

A vehicle’s been seized locally after the driver overtook an unmarked Garda patrol car.

Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit clocked the motorist travelling at speeds of up to 115 kph in an 80 km zone.

It transpired that the driver was a learner permit holder unaccompanied at the time and not displaying L plates.

The vehicle was seized under section 41 of the road traffic act under the Clancy amendment.