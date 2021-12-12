KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Vehicle seized in Kilkenny after fake NCT and Tax discs discovered
Gardai intercepted the Audi coupe on the Waterford road last night.
A car has been seized in Kilkenny city after fake tax and NCT discs were discovered on the vehicle.
Gardai intercepted the Audi coupe on the Waterford road last night.
The discs on the car were photocopies of another car’s NCT and Motor Tax discs.
The car was seized and the driver has been charged and will go before the District Court in due course.