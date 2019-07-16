Vicar Street in Kilkenny to be refurbished & could end up one-way

The possibilities of a one-way system for a Kilkenny City route is back on the cards.

The council’s committed to a refurbishment of Vicar Street and one of the options in terms of making the city more mobility management friendly would be to assign some space that’s currently assigned to cars to other road users.

The issue arose at a recent municipal district meeting during a discussion on traffic management – traffic counts have taken place to advise proposals for the area as well as along the various lanes in the city centre.

Senior Engineer Simon Walton told KCLR News “So we are exploring a one-way system on Vicar Street that would include a dedicated cycle track for people coming in from the Freshford Road side of the city to gain easy and safe access to the city centre; that’s under consideration at the moment”.