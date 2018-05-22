Vicky Phelan to be honoured by Kilkenny County Council

Vicky Phelan is to be recognised by Kilkenny County Council for her “bravery and leadership”.

A special reception will be held at the town hall on June 1st after members of the council unanimously agreed to the proposal yesterday.

The terminally-ill Mooncoin woman is responsible for bringing the whole CervicalCheck scandal to light.

Cathaoirleach David Fitzgerald says Vicky has already agreed to attend with her family on the evening.