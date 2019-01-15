Vicky Phelan welcomes renewed commitment from Government over CervicalCheck scandal
Vicky Phelan’s welcomed a fresh government commitment over the CervicalCheck scandal.

It’s after the Taoiseach vowed to prioritise legislation to set up a Compensation Tribunal for the women affected in the new Dail term.

It is being established as an alternative to court for those impacted by the controversy.

Leo Varadkar says he has asked the Health Minister and Attorney General to work to have the legislation required enacted in the first half of the year.

Mooncoin woman Vicky says it is unfortunate it takes public pressure to bring about improvements.

