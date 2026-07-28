A teenager who died in a crash in Tipperary has been named locally.

Sonny Tobin died following a single car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It happened at Lanespark, Ballynonty, Thurles at about 3:45am.

His body was removed to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem was carried out.

Sonny was 19 and lived in Urlingford. Emeralds GAA paid tribute to him saying he was a much-loved teammate and young clubman who represented Emeralds with great pride in both hurling and football.

He will be laid to rest in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Gortnahoe on Thursday after Requiem Mass at 11am.

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