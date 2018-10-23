Village Health Check Meetings Roll Out Across Kilkenny

Some villages & towns have great potential but others need something to get them moving – that’s according to a representative of Kilkenny County Council as the Village Health Check feedback meetings roll-out.

They’re the result of reports & workshops which were carried out in a number of local areas earlier this year.

The first update took place in Mooncoin last night. Tonight (Tuesday) the gathering’s at Ballyhale Parish Hall, tomorrow (Wednesday) it moves to Canon Malone Hall in Ballyragget & onto Freshford Community Hall on Thursday with Gowran’s on Oct 31. All meetings are from 8pm.

Michael Delahunty is Senior Executive Officer with the local authority’s Community Department – he says that there are fantastic communities which sometimes work independently of each other & sometimes work together as one community. Some villages & towns have a lot going for them with great potential but some quite evident dereliction & decay and need a bit of impetus to get things moving again.

Mr Delahunty added that the idea of the current wave of meetings is to get people from the areas involved in the next step.

He also outlined that the information gathered can help towards attracting funds from various revenue streams.