Vintners Federation of Ireland calls for all pubs to reopen when Covid-19 restrictions are eased

There are calls for all pubs to reopen when Covid-19 restrictions begin to ease next week.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland feels it’s safer for people to socialise in controlled settings as opposed to their homes.

It’s believed pubs that serve food will be allowed reopen in a few weeks but wet pubs may not open for the rest of the year.

Padraig Cribben from the VFI says it makes no sense saying “We actually believe that it would be safer from a public health point of view to actually open all of the pubs, we believe all of the pubs should be given the opportunity to trade and I say that because there’s a couple of things that we know, we know that there is a pent up demand there and we believe the broader that it is spread, the safer it will be”.