Vision Rathvilly 2040 rescheduled for the end of the month

The public realm plan briefing for Vision Rathvilly 2040 has been rescheduled for Monday 31st of July.

By attending the briefing, individuals can learn about the vision and goals of the plan, the proposed strategies, and how it will address current and future challenges for Rathvilly.

It was due to take place last month but had to be rescheduled due to capacity issues with the original venue.

It’s now being held at St. Patricks’s Church in Rathvilly at 7.30 pm on the 31st of this month.

Councillor Brian O’Donoghue explains the purpose of the Vision Rathvilly plan:

“This project will highlight the areas of the village that need investment and then once we have an agreed plan, that will allow Carlow County Council to apply for funding to actually try and start the detailed design on various parts of the village.”