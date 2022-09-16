Visiting restrictions to be reduced next week at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

Visiting restrictions in St Luke’s General Hospital will be reduced from next week.

Times will remain the same, from 2pm-4pm and 6.30 – 8.30pm daily, but phoning the hospital to arrange a visit is no longer required.

Those intending to visit a patient should instead contact that patient directly by phone or email.

A spokesperson for the hospital says the visitor line will not be answered from next Monday

There are no changes to visiting to the Maternity and Paediatric Departments.

The infection control measures will continue with visitors asked to wear a maks and perform hand hygiene on accessing the hospital.