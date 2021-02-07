Volunteers needed in Kilkenny to mentor young people

Kilkenny volunteers are urgently needed for a new youth mentoring programme.

Foróige’s Big Brother Big Sister is already a successful initiative across the country, and they’re now looking to expand their service locally.

The programme matches young people aged 10 – 18 years with a professionally recruited adult volunteer to offer them support and friendship.

Programme Officer Kate Carroll says volunteers will only be matched with a young person that they have a strong chance of getting along with.