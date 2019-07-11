Volunteers sought to help clean up ancestral graveyard of Walt Disney’s family in Carlow

The state of a local cemetery with huge tourism potential is being described as embarrassing.

Clonmelsh Cemetery, near Tinryland in Carlow, is said to be home to the ancestors of Walt Disney as well as to the famous Butler family of Kilkenny Castle.

However, it’s completely overgrown now and access is difficult.

Volunteers are being sought to help clean it up, while one of those involved in its upkeep, Jim Deane, says they still hope to eventually have an interpretive centre built there.

He says the ruins of a church on the site would be perfect for a small centre.

If anyone is interested in helping tidy up the graveyard, they can get in touch with Jim Deane.