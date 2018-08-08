Volunteers welcome in planned river clean-up in Kilkenny later

A clean-up of the River Nore takes place later today.

The aim is to remove potential hazards to divers as well as to clear it of other waste items before the county’s submission to the National Tidy Towns competition.

Kilkenny Sub Aqua, Keep Kilkenny Beautiful & Kilkenny County Council have organised it but any willing volunteers are welcome to join them in their efforts from 7pm at the Slipway behind Kilkenny Castle.

Lorcan Scott is PRO with the sub aqua club and has told KCLR News they would love a helping hand if anyone has a bit of free time to offer later.