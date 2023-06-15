Vote taking place in Strasbourg this morning on controversial Nature Restoration law

A key vote is taking place in Strasbourg on controversial Nature Restoration legislation this morning.

The European Parliament’s Environment Committee – which has only two Irish members – is voting on it.

Green MEP Grace O’Sullivan is one of those along with another Ireland South Representative Mick Wallace.

She has been telling KCLR that the campaign against the proposed laws is part of a political move to win the top job by the Leader of Fine Gael’s EU group – the European Peoples Party’s Manfred Weber:

“Everyone’s kind of, you know, marking out their claims now, and that’s what he is doing,

but unfortunately, he’s doing it around a piece of legislation that is crucial and that we need to pass.”