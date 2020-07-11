Vulnerable groups are being asked to consider whether they should go back to Mass this weekend.

Sunday mass came back to churches around the country for the first time in 19 weeks last week.

New guidance for places of worship mean more than 50 people can gather so long as social distancing measures are in place.

Bishop Denis Nulty said mass to a small crowd in the Cathedral in Carlow last Sunday, but he’s still urging any vulnerable parishioners to use the streaming services where possible.