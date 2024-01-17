Waking up to another cold day in Carlow and Kilkenny with low temperature/ice warning in place until 11am

UPDATE (11am, Wednesday, 17th Jan 2024):

The status yellow low temperature/ice warning currently in place for the entire country has been extended.

It’s set to remain in place until midday tomorrow.

Original Story:

You’re waking up to another cold day with the latest weather warning in place.

The nationwide status yellow low temperature-ice warning runs until eleven o’clock this morning.

Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo meanwhile are under a status yellow snow-ice warning until eleven o’clock tomorrow morning.

Met Éireann says it’s going to be very cold, with severe frost, icy stretches, animal welfare issues and difficult travelling conditions.

Advice is to allow extra time for any journeys and to take care when heading out and about.

Yesterday, saw temperatures dip to -7.4 in this local area.