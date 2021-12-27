Walk-in booster vaccination centre open in Kilkenny again today

Many booster vaccination centres are reopening across the country today, following a short closure for Christmas.

The reopening comes amidst high Covid positivity rates over the past number of days.

The walk-in clinic in Kilkenny at Cillín Hill is one of those open today.

However, Carlow’s clinic at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel will not reopen until tomorrow.

Clinics had been closed for the past three days for the Christmas break.

The Kilkenny vaccination centre has been open since 8.15am this morning for those aged 40 and over and it will continue to operate until 4.30pm this afternoon – closing for one hour between 12.30 and 1.30.

Meanwhile, the Carlow vaccination centre will be open to those aged 40 and over tomorrow from 9am to 5pm, taking a break between 1 and 2.

People in their 30s across Carlow and Kilkenny will able to avail of the booster jab from Wednesday the 29th at both of the walk-in centres.

