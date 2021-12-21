Walk-in clinics continue for booster vaccines in Carlow and Kilkenny today.

They are open to healthcare workers and those aged over 40.

Thousands of vaccinations have been administered locally over the last few days as the rollout ramps up in light of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Local doctors surgeries and pharmacies have been offering vaccine appointments.

And there are also walk-in clinics available again locally today and tomorrow for healthcare workers and the over 40s who’ve had their last shot more than three-months ago.

The walk-in clinic at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow is open 9am to 1pm as well as 2pm to 7pm this evening and again tomorrow afternoon from 2-4pm.

The clinic at Cillín Hill in Kilkenny is available to walk-ups from 8.15am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 7.15 today and tomorrow.

There were busy queue’s yesterday but you can get updates on how long the wait time it through the day on KCLR.