There are further chances this week to avail of a Covid-19 booster.

Walk-in clinics return to Kilcreene Hospital in Kilkenny from 10am to 3pm today and at St Dympna’s in Carlow for the same hours on Thursday.

Those eligible include anybody aged 80 or older, residents of long-term care facilities for older adults as well as those from the age of five upwards who have weakened immune systems.

Additionally, people aged 70 to 79 can request the vaccine after consulting with a healthcare provider.