Walk-in Covid vaccination centres operating in Carlow and Kilkenny today

The ‘walk-in’ vaccination clinics are back in Carlow and Kilkenny after a high demand last weekend.

Anyone aged 16 and over who has not already received a vaccine can walk-in to get their jab in Carlow and KIlkenny this morning.

Carlow IT is open from 9am to 12.30pm today and tomorrow and Cilín Hill has slightly longer hours – from 8.15am to 12.30pm both days.

It’s after the high turnout of nearly 2-thousand people over the August Bank Holiday weekend which is being branded an unprecedented success.

The clinic will be offering first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine – the HSE South East says second doses will not be available, and they’re only open to people who have not already received any dose of a vaccine.