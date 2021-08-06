Walk-in vaccination clinics continue this weekend in Carlow and Kilkenny

Walk-in vaccination clinics are back in operation this weekend.

The HSE is offering first dose Pfizer/BioNTech jabs to anyone over the age of 16.

You don’t need an appointment, it’s free and you can attend any participating centre across the country.

Simply turn up and register bringing with you your Personal Public Service (PPS) number, your Eircode, mobile phone number, email address and photo identification that includes your birth date. If you pre-register you’ll just need the photo ID and proof of your date of birth.

Locally you can attend the facility at IT Carlow tomorrow and Sunday from 9am to 12:15pm and in Kilkenny it’s at Cillin Hill from 8:15am to 12:30pm both days.

Last weekend saw hundreds turn up at both centres to avail of the service.