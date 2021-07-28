Walk-in vaccination to be offered in Carlow and Kilkenny centres

Cillín Hill and IT Carlow will be among the vaccination centres offering a walk-in service over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Each centre has a particular day and time where an appointment will not be needed to avail of a vaccine.

In Kilkenny the walk-in service is available on Saturday, Sunday and Monday 8.15am to 12.30pm.

In Carlow the walk-in clinic times are 1.15pm to 4.15pm on Saturday and and 9.15am to 4.15pm on Monday.

Further details are available on www.hse.ie.

The vaccine offered will be from Pfizer and it is available to people aged 16 and over.