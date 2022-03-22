Walk of peace and unity to take place in Carlow in solidarity with Ukraine

The people of Carlow are being invited to come together in solidarity with Ukraine next week.

A special walk of peace and unity has been organised for Tuesday March 29th leaving at 6.30pm from the gates of St Patrick’s College in the town.

Mairead Parker Byrne says they were eager to do something locally to allow communities across the county show their support.

She says it’s significant that their walk will end at the Liberty tree in the town:

“Everybody is entitled to peace, everybody is entitled to their liberty and that’s quite a landmark in Carlow and a poignant place to gather in silence”

She says the people of Ukraine are “fighting a battle that nobody should have to go through”