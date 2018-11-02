Walking in a winter wonderland ... in November?

The first day of winter yesterday brought the first big snow locally – however, it was all man made!

Inistioge has been turned white with fake snow as part of a shoot for an advertisement being filmed there.

Dunnes Stores is using the Kilkenny village as the setting for their Christmas ad.

Johnny O’Donnell runs O’Donnell’s pub there. He’s been telling KCLR News that there’s big excitement in the village, especially for the children.

He added that there are many locals involved as extras.

Filming continues this Friday from midday.