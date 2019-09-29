Wall collapse beside bridge in Carlow damages water supply to local homes

It seems the heavy rain overnight has taken its toll in some areas locally.

In Carlow, it’s believed to have led to a wall leading onto Aghade Bridge subsiding.

When that happened, it also damaged one of the water mains and Irish Water say that there are now interruptions to the supply around Ardattin, Ballynoe, Knocknatubrid and the surrounds.

Local councillor, John Murphy has been down to see the damage this afternoon:

“The workers are there at the moment and hopefully the water [supply] will be back to houses that are cut off in the next couple of hours.

“There’s not a massive amount of damage. If it was on the bridge it would be a much bigger problem but it’s not.

“It’s between the bridge and the entrance into a private house. It’ll take a bit of work but it’s not something that can’t be repaired.”

Meanwhile, in Kilkenny the Bleach Road is once again flooded.

Local Gardaí say it’s impassable at the moment.