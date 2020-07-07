Wardens needed to resolve antisocial behaviour in Carlow park

A Carlow councillor is calling for wardens to be hired for the local parks.

It follows recent reports of antisocial behaviour in Carlow Town park, including groups of teenagers intimidating younger children in the playground.

Carlow Gardai say they have received a number of calls out to the park for such incidents.

Carlow Fianna Fail Councillor Fintan Phelan says he first called for park wardens to be instated at the June Municipal District Meeting, because parents shouldn’t have to deal with the issue.

“It can be intimidating for people in the town park, for parents and younger kids, to say anything to the teenagers. The responsibility shouldn’t really be on them, and that’s where I think if there was a warden in the town park, it would cut out that kind of messing” he suggested.

“But the key message to young people tat may be causing a bit of trouble in the town park, is that they shouldn’t be doing it. They should respect that the park is for everybody.”