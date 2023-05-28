Warm weather set to continue for the coming week

A local weather forecaster says the warm weather is set to stay in the country for the coming week.

Met Eireann says it’ll by dry and generally sunny with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the outlook is looking good for today:

“Another nice fine warm day ahead, temperatures will be a little bit back on yesterday, but

still getting into the high teens. A cloudy start in the south, but sunshine will move

down through the country with lots of sunny spells throughout this afternoon and this evening.”