A Kilkenny city restaurant had quite the surprise in recent days to find a world-renowned actor among their diners.

Multi-award-winning bakery and bistro Arán is known to attract foodies from near and far but not even the crew there expected Jonathan Rhys Meyers to appear at a table as he did on Sunday.

The star of TV series The Tudors and NBC’s Dracula, he’s also had roles in a range of films including Michael Collins, Bend it Like Beckham and Velvet Goldmine.