Warning as water supply levels for Kilkenny City and Castlecomer area drop

Those of you in the city and in the north of Kilkenny are being urged not to use your drinking water unnecessarily.

Irish Water say the supply is running particularly low at the moment for their customers in the city and in the Clogh, Moneenroe and Castlecomer areas.

It’s as a result of the recent warm weather they say, which has increased demand.

Meanwhile, the current issues with the water supply levels in the Clogh-Castlecomer area won’t do anything to help with an ongoing discolouration issue they’ve also been having there.

Customers there have been reporting issues with water discolouration for quite some time, which Richard O’Hara of Irish Water says is due to the natural mineral Manganese.