Warning going out to locals in Carlow and Kilkenny about scam “Lidl” text

A warning is going out to locals of a scam text doing the rounds.

It purports to be from Lidl and claims that the recipient has won a prize in store that they can claim by clicking on a link.

This local man explained how his son was almost caught:

“We filled in the questions that were asked, and we came to the end of it and on the end of it was [a request for] all your bank account details.

“They wanted €1 for postage, which was, I said to myself, a little bit cheap – I’d say they were going to take more than €1 out of your account if you gave them all the details of your visa card or credit card.

“The person who got it has a disability and he had a visa card and you wouldn’t know the damage that could do to his money – whatever he has would have been gone.”