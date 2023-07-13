Another weather warning for wet and windy Friday in Carlow and Kilkenny

Met Eireann issued another warning for wet and windy weather in Carlow and Kilkenny on Friday.

The Yellow Alert for heavy spells of rain kicks in at 2am and lasts until 7pm.

It affects all of Leinster, Munster and Connacht as well as Cavan, and Monaghan.

The national forecaster says it’ll be blustery at times with a risk of localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.