WATCH: Debate The 8th Amendment – Live studio debate ahead of Referendum 2018 vote

KCLR will host its debate around the ‘8th Amendment’ on Monday 21 May.

The Way It Is runs to an extended time of 5-7pm on Monday for our live studio debate on 2018’s Referendum on the regulation of termination of pregnancy. KCLR’s Sue Nunn will chair this evening’s event.

Monday’s debate will take the format of a series of mini debates, lead by opening statements from each participant and followed with questions from a live audience and those engaging via text, WhatsApp and social media channels.

If you’re a Facebook user, you can watch or listen to the the proceedings via the link above. Our feed goes live from 5pm.

Our specialists, from the yes and no sides of the debate include Niamh Uí Bhriain, Kathleen Funchion (TD, Sinn Fein), Dr Kirsten Fuller, Professor Ray O’Sullivan, Venetia Taylor (Barrister) and Ruth Fletcher (Lawyers for Choice).

The debate will also be carried live on air, online at kclr96fm.com and through the new KCLR App.

Comments and questions are welcome via social media channels (Facebook, Twitter), or via text and WhatsApp to 083 3069696.