Watch out for pockets of dense fog in parts of Carlow and Kilkenny this morning

If you’re heading out on local roads early this morning, take note that care’s needed.

Visibility’s poor in parts with pockets of dense fog about.

Give yourself extra time for your journey and drive with caution.

As for the rest of today, Met Eireann says the mist and fog patches will soon clear to give a largely dry day with some isolated light showers.

Overall you can expect a sunny morning and again in many areas this evening, but with cloud building this afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.