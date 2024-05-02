Water issues that impacted traffic flow on a County Carlow route have been resolved.

Three separate mains bursts happened at the same time yesterday on the N81 at Station Road, Rathvilly, the R727 Kilmagarvoge in Tullow and also where that road meets the L6021 at Kill Cross.

The result saw water discharged onto the roadway flowing over a considerable distance with the potential to present a hazard to road users so they were advised to approach the area with extreme caution.

However, all of the leaks were repaired overnight by Uisce Éireann with supply restored to all premises by approx 2am this morning.