Water outage affecting thousands in Kilkenny

Thousands of homes and businesses are without water again in parts of County Kilkenny today

The affected areas include Goresbridge, Gowran and Paulstown.

Its understood to be due to a burst water main in the Goresbridge area.

Its hoped the utility will be restored later this evening to most areas.

Local Labour Cllr Denis Hynes says he’s incredibly annoyed by this latest outtage…

“For decades we’ve been waiting to get this infrastructure put in place and serious investment to put in a whole new system. Its been put on the long finger and its gone on way too long. Its absolutely annoying and frustrating for the locals. It needs to be dealt with now as a matter of urgency.”

“Irish Water and the Minister are going to have to come forward and meet us. We’ve been desperately looking for meetings with them and they’re going to have to meet the communities with myself and sort this problem out once and for all and reassure us when the investment is going to be made and when we can see a stop of this constant interruption.