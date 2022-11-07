Water outages still affecting Freshford area in North Kilkenny following mains burst

Those in Freshford, Tobernapaestia & Paulbawn will continue to be affected by water outages today after a water mains burst on Saturday evening.

Works to repair the burst are due to take place today (Monday) from 10 am until 3 pm this afternoon.

But it will likely be this evening before supply returns completely.

Customers are being told they should allow two to three hours after works are completed to see a full return of water.

Irish Water and Kilkenny Co. Co. apologise for any inconvenience caused.