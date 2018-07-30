Water restrictions to remain despite heavy rain over the weekend

There’s been no real change in the water supplies across Carlow and Kilkenny, despite the wet weekend.

Irish Water says it’s likely to be at least another month before the restrictions on the Bennettsbridge supply are lifted.

It means night time shut-downs for customers in that area will continue for the time being.

Last week they extended the nationwide hosepipe ban by another month as well.

Speaking to KCLR News, Richard Ó hEadhra of Irish Water says they’re still paying close attention to the reservoirs around both Kilkenny and Carlow.

Raheenleigh, Hacketstown, Rathvilly and Borris are still being monitored in Carlow.