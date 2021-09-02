Water service workers at Kilkenny County Council start two-day work stoppage

Water Services workers at Kilkenny County Council will down their tools this morning (Thursday).

26 staff are starting a two-day withdrawal of labour, eight hours today with a further seven tomorrow (Friday) while pickets will be placed at entrances to the Council buildings.

Kilkenny County Council previously issued the following to KCLR News on this matter “The Industrial Action by some staff members in our Water Services Department relates to an issue that potentially impacts on other Local Authorities and therefore necessitates being dealt with through the national Industrial Relations process. There are agreed procedures nationally for dealing with Industrial Relations issues of this nature and the Council is willing to engage accordingly”.

While an Irish Water spokesperson says “Irish Water is working to ensure public health and environmental integrity is prioritised and maintained while industrial action is taken by water services employees in the Local Authority, working on behalf of Irish Water. We continue to work with our partners in the Local Authority while the industrial action takes place and the provision of water services will continue throughout”.

The workers are between them represented by unions Connect and SIPTU. The latter’s Ger Malone outlined the issues on KCLR Live yesterday to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin – hear that conversation in full here: