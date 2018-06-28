Water supply to be shut off for parts of Carlow now as levels there drop

Water will be switched off in parts of Carlow tonight.

It’s to allow levels to recover as demand is currently exceeding production in some parts of the county.

At 10 o clock tonight the water supply to Ballon, Fenagh, Myshall, Kildavin, Clonegal and surrounding areas will be switched off until 6 o clock tomorrow morning.

Irish water says reservoir levels in the area have dropped to a critical stage with demand exceeding production particularly in the Ballon and Fenagh areas where demand has increased by 35% in recent days.

It is likely that this water restriction on the supply will continue until levels recover and supply exceeds demand but it will be reviewed on a daily basis.

In the meantime, they are appealing to people to conserve water saying small measures by everyone will help to refill the reservoirs.