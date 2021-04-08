Waterford getting new walk-in Covid-19 test centre

Waterford is getting a new walk-in Covid-19 testing centre.

Six of them are to open across the country this weekend – with two more in third level colleges in Cork.

Limerick is getting one and four are in Dublin – Finglas, Mulhuddart, Ballyfermot and Dublin 8.

There’ll also be two more at UCC and MUT in Cork after concerns about student outbreaks.

So far, 635 cases of coronavirus have been detected at walk-in centres across the country.

They’re supposed to be for people without symptoms