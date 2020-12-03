We all need to support Kilkenny Camogie as they head for All Ireland glory

Support is building for Kilkenny’s Senior camogie squad ahead of their All Ireland clash.

Over €9,000’s been raised through a gofundme page to cover expenses while the Kilkenny GAA Supporters Club has also organised a fundraising golf classic.

It takes place on Friday 11th December at Callan Golf Club with teams of three costing €150 which includes food.

Tee times from 8:30am and can be booked through Jim Freeman who says it’s important we all support our stripey women, telling KCLR News “”We have to get behind all of our teams and it’s wonderful to see that the girls have once again reached the All Ireland final, we would be appealing to all Kilkenny supporters to play their part and support these girls not alone with flags but also financially”.