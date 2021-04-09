We could be only three weeks away from another surge of Covid-19 cases warns Cardiologist with Carlow Kilkenny’s General Hospital

A local consultant says we could be only three weeks away from another surge of Covid-19 cases.

Cardiologist Micheal Conway says the infection rates across the country are still so high that it wouldn’t take much before they were facing a flood of new coronavirus hospitalisations.

On KCLR’s The Way It Is with Sue Nunn last evening Mr Conway said staff at St Luke’s Hospital are on tenterhooks with the fear that the next wave is only weeks away.

Latest Figures

The number of patients with Covid-19 in public hospitals has continued to fall, and has reached its lowest point in 111 days.

Just one person continues to be treated for the virus at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny and remains in the intensive care unit there.

The latest data from the National Public Health Emergency team shows seven more patients have died and 400 others have contracted the virus, up to four in Carlow but none in Kilkenny.

The five-day average for new infections in the Republic is down 23% since last week.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says previous calls by lobbyists for a faster reopening has had a direct impact on the health system.

The reproductive number of Covid-19 is now estimated to be close to 1 after weeks of steady rise.

Professor Phillip Nolan, who is chair of the state’s modelling group says it’s a very positive improvement.

Local Electoral Areas

Tullamore in county Offaly continues to have the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country.

The incidence rate for the area is 672 per 100,000 population, which is more than four times the national average as of Monday. But it’s down by almost a fifth in the past week.

There are 20 local electoral areas nationally which have rates of less than five – including three locally: Kilkenny City, Callan Thomastown and Bagenalstown.

Of the other four local electoral areas across Carlow and Kilkenny Castlecomer now has the highest rate at 101.8 followed by Tullow (80.4), Piltown (37.5) and Carlow Town on 26.5.

Vaccines

The deputy CMO says the benefits of taking the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine outweigh the risks.

It was confirmed yesterday medics are investigating an Irish case where a woman who got the jab was treated for a blood clot.

Officials have said there is no proven link between the vaccine and clots.

Dr Ronan Glynn urged people to still take the jab if offered.

Meanwhile, leading Muslim figures say getting a Covid-19 vaccine during Ramadan will not break the fast.

The religious period starts on Monday and will see Muslims avoid eating or drinking during daylight hours.

Islamic teaching says they should refrain from anything entering their body between sunrise and sunset.

But Islamic scholars have joined healthcare workers in saying the observation of Ramadan should not stop anyone getting an injection.

Wales

Lockdown restrictions in Wales are being eased a week ahead of schedule, because of fast-declining cases of Covid-19.

Wedding receptions outdoors for up to 30 people will be allowed from the 26th of April.

Gyms and leisure centres will be able to open from the 3rd of May.