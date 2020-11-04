“We need to get our planning in place now” says South Kilkenny councillor of 2021 funding

A South Kilkenny councillor says the local authority is being “negatively impacted” by a lack of compensation from government.

It comes as Piltown Municipal District are preparing for a drastic cut to their budget next year.

The draft discretionary budget put forward at their meeting this morning (Wednesday) saw them allocated €50,000 for 2021, a significant drop from the €62,500 granted to the district for 2020.

Cllr Tomás Breathnach says the commercial rates waiver from government wasn’t of sufficient help to the council, and is calling for more to be done next year telling KCLR “The council was impacted very, very negatively in terms of its funding for 2020 and to date we’ve only got compensation for about two thirds of the rate demand that we had for the year for 2020 and I was wondering about the possibility of getting other compensatory funding for 2020 for the other income streams that we’re down, but for 2021 we need to get our planning in place now”.