Piltown’s dream season came to a heartbreaking end on Sunday as they fell to St. Vincent’s in the Leinster Senior Camogie Final, losing by two points after extra time in Tullamore.

The first-time Kilkenny senior county champions battled valiantly, but Ava Lambe’s last-minute goal during injury time forced the game into extra time, where St. Vincent’s ultimately edged ahead to claim victory.

Despite the disappointment, Piltown manager Andrew “Chucky” Norris expressed immense pride in his team’s achievements this year and the strides the club has made.

“We often hear about how you’ve great facilities, and I didn’t want to hear that anymore,” Norris said. “We know we have good facilities, but we wanted to be able to live around the field. The girls done that this year.”

Norris highlighted the impact of this season on the broader club community and the momentum it could create.

“We’re hoping that it drives on the hurlers, that it will drive on the ladies Gaelic football. We are very close to the one-club ethos over the line. There’s an awful lot of good stuff to happen in Piltown.”

Piltown’s rise to prominence in Kilkenny camogie and their remarkable run to the Leinster final reflect the hard work and determination of the players and management. While the narrow defeat to St. Vincent’s was a tough pill to swallow, the foundation has been set for even greater achievements in the future.

This season will be remembered as a milestone for the club, inspiring players and supporters alike as they continue to build on their success.

This week on the KCLR Hurling Podcast we feature a look back on all of the weekend’s action including defeats St Mullins, Thomastown and Piltown and victories for Freshford and Lisdowney.