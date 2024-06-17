“A historic day for nature restoration”.

That’s how the Minister of State responsible for Nature, Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan, has summed up the formal approval of the Nature Restoration Law in the EU Environment Council.

Aim is to reverse biodiversity loss and retore nature, strengthening food security, providing safe drinking water, reducing air pollution and sustaining livelihoods.

Speaking to KCLR News from Luxembourg, Minister Noonan said its passing is hugely significant;

However, Paul O’Brien from Graignamanagh, who holds a number of positions with the Irish Farmers Association (IFA), has been telling our Martin Quilty a huge amount of work’s needed regarding how it’ll be implemented in Ireland;