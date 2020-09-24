“We will look back in shame someday on how our society treats the elderly & the marginalised says Carlow Kilkenny TD

A local TD says we will look back in shame someday on how our society treats the elderly and the marginalised.

John McGuinness says that sitting on the Oireachtas Covid Committee has taught him that there are serious problems in the way we run our country.

Deputy McGuinness has told KCLR the coronavirus crisis has highlighted huge issues that should have been addressed long before now noting “The public policy that this country has is completely outdated and it has been exposed by Covid and I suppose in the most awful way in the care of the elderly”

He adds “I think that that is truly shocking & we will look back in shame on this part of our history and again I put that on the record of the Dáil by saying it at the Covid-19 Committee & I think that more needs to be done for those that are marginalised”.