Weather conditions to ease after two power outages were reported in Co Kilkenny

Wet and windy conditions are expected to ease off later this morning after a rough night in some parts.

Power lines came down on the bypass in Callan resulting in an outage there for hundreds of locals at around 8pm on Sunday night.

While overnight there was a second outage reported for Co Kilkenny in the Goresbridge area.

Both were quickly resolved.

There are no reports of any major flooding locally but parts of Cork were underwater last night.