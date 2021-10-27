KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Weather warning for Carlow and Kilkenny with heavy rain forecast
Heavy and persistent rain is expected over the next 24 hours.
We’re on alert for localised flooding today.
Met Eireann has a status yellow warning for heavy and persistent rain for ten counties, including Carlow and Kilkenny.
It’s in effect until tomorrow (Thursday) morning and also covers Kildare, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary, Waterford, Cork and Kerry.
Driving conditions are likely to be dangerous in many areas.