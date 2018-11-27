Weather warning in place for Carlow & Kilkenny until this afternoon

Extra care is needed on the roads with wet and windy weather in Carlow and Kilkenny today.

Both counties are included in a weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds which is in effect until 3pm this afternoon.

Alan O’ Reilly of Carlow weather says it will make for some difficult driving conditions this morning in particular between 6am and 11am.

The afternoon will be a bit brighter and clearer but there’s more rain expected tonight and tomorrow.